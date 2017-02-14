Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.: The P...

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.: The Pebble Deposit Isn't Commercially Viable

Northern Dynasty's key asset, the low-grade Pebble deposit, is not commercially viable: mining it would require so much upfront investment that it would actually destroy value. Kerrisdale believes Northern Dynasty's former partners concluded that the Pebble project had a negative present value - an assessment that Northern Dynasty has spent years trying to conceal from public.

