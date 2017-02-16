New bill wants to ban trapping near A...

New bill wants to ban trapping near Alaska's public trails

On Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 a sign at the start of the Crevasse-Moraine Trail in Palmer reminds pet owners to leash their pets while using the trails. The Alaska Legislature is starting work on a potentially historic bill to ban trapping within 200 feet of trails and other public places around the state.

