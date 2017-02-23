Myths about Alaska purchase have a long reach
Across Alaska interest will focus throughout this year, and especially next month, on the sesquicentennial of the purchase of the territory from Russia in 1867. Anniversaries provide an opportunity for reflection on the people and events that produced the world we live in today.
