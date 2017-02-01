Murkowski votes to advance DeVos, ang...

Murkowski votes to advance DeVos, angering Alaska school advocates

KTOO-TV Juneau

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski had an opportunity Tuesday morning to block President Donald Trump's pick for Education secretary. Thousands of Alaskans have raised objections to Betsy DeVos, but Murkowski voted in the Education Committee to send the nomination to the full Senate for a vote, and Alaska education activists are angry.

