Murkowski puts Alaska first with decision
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski took a political stance last week which may prove unpopular with some, but we would like to commend her for making decisions she believes are in Alaska's best interest while still ensuring a fair process in the Senate. Accomplishing both is no easy task.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|1 hr
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC