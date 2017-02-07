More than 19,000 Alaskans enroll for 2017 health care through Health Insurance Marketplace
Open Enrollment through the Affordable Care Act closed January 31, 2017, with 19,145 Alaskans signed up for healthcare coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, the Alaska Primary Care Association announced in a press release. Additionally, according to the State of Alaska, more than 28,000 Alaskans have been covered through Medicaid Expansion, since Gov. Walker expanded Medicaid effective September 1, 2015.
