Lawmakers renew push for drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge
In this Jan. 27, 2015, file photo, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chair Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voices her opposition after President Barack Obama waded into a decades-long fight over drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, in Washington. Petroleum drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge was not a consideration under Obama but it's getting renewed attention under the new administration.
