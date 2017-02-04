Juneau cribs: Here's how lobbyists, legislators and aides live in one ...
Alaska's capital city has a way of warping perspectives during the annual legislative session. By the end of 90 days - or twice that long last year - the 14-hour workdays and takeout for breakfast, lunch and dinner can start to feel normal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|1 hr
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC