Human Activity Will Heat Alaskan Skies--Deliberately and Picturesquely

13 hrs ago

In the middle of a snow-draped forest in Alaska, a long four-hour drive east from Anchorage, sits a cleared 30-acre field where 180 silver poles sprout from the ground and reach 22 meters into the air. During four nights this week the poles - actually interconnected radio antennae - will spring to life after three years of dormancy, and heat the highest wisps of our atmosphere directly above.

