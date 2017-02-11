How's how a changing climate will affect Alaska by the end of the century
By the end of this century, Alaskans may be enjoying tropical evening breezes for about a week each year. That's an increase from the almost zero such nights we currently savor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Move to Alaska
|7 hr
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC