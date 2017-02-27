How will Alaskans talk climate change...

How will Alaskans talk climate change with the Trump administration?

How do state officials and indigenous leaders in Alaska, where the climate is warming faster than almost any other place in the world, pursue their work in a world where the new president has dismissed climate change as a hoax and has appointed like-minded people to key environmental posts? That may start with wording. Take the description used for a glacier-shaped bar of soap, a door prize at an environmental conference last week in Anchorage.

