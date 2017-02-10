How far should Alaska gardeners go to...

How far should Alaska gardeners go to stop invasive species?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The response so far from readers to the idea, raised in my last column , that Alaskans should stop using non-native trees and shrubs, has been interesting, to say the least. We are in the in-between period insofar as gardening in Alaska is concerned, so there is plenty of time to still weigh in on the subject .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb 5 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb 5 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan 28 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer. Jan 18 Snowtiger 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC