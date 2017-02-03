How Betsy DeVos Became Trump's Least Popular Cabinet Pick

California Teachers Association president Erric Heins speaks as California educators voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's nomination of Besty DeVos as Secretary of Education, at a meeting in Los Angeles Saturday on Jan. 28. Of all President Donald Trump's cabinet choices, only one currently seems at serious risk of being denied confirmation by the Senate. The confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary is a question mark after two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, announced they plan to vote against her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.