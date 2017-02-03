How Betsy DeVos Became Trump's Least Popular Cabinet Pick
California Teachers Association president Erric Heins speaks as California educators voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's nomination of Besty DeVos as Secretary of Education, at a meeting in Los Angeles Saturday on Jan. 28. Of all President Donald Trump's cabinet choices, only one currently seems at serious risk of being denied confirmation by the Senate. The confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary is a question mark after two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, announced they plan to vote against her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec '16
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC