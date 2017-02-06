How an indoor farm in Midtown Anchorage is helping at-risk youth
Greenhouse manager Ryan Witten checks plants growing in vertical hydroponic towers while wearing sunglasses to protect his eyes from bright LED grow lights at Alaska Seeds of Change in Midtown. To help disadvantaged teens and young adults land jobs, an Anchorage mental health provider is staking out ground in the high-tech farming fields of hydroponics and vertical gardening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Sun
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC