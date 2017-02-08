House bill would change Alaska oil ta...

House bill would change Alaska oil tax credit system

Democratic House majority members on Wednesday proposed changes to an Alaska tax credit program that financially rewards oil exploration and production but is seen by critics as too pricey amid a multibillion-dollar state deficit. The bill was introduced on behalf of the House Resources Committee by co-chairs Geran Tarr and Andy Josephson, both Anchorage Democrats, over the objection of minority Republicans who didn't want their names associated with the proposal.

