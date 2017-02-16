Governor issues disaster declaration ...

Governor issues disaster declaration on Alaska's opioid epidemic

Gov. Bill Walker declared on Wednesday Alaska's opioid epidemic a state disaster and ordered state and federal money for overdose medication. In the declaration, Walker said the opioid epidemic goes "beyond the timely and effective response and recovery capability of local resources."

