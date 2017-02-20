GCI Deploys More Gig Access in Alaska

Alaskan operator GCI rolled out its 1 Gbps services to residents in Kenai and Soldotna late last week. Other areas of the state that have already been offered the service, which is dubbed 1 GIG red, include Anchorage, Fairbanks, North Pole, Fort Greely, Juneau, Palmer, and Wasilla.

