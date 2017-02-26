Feds extend Obamacare deadline for some Alaskans
Jon Zasada of the Alaska Primary Care Association said some Moda customers didn't know they could sign up for a plan from Premera, the state's only ACA provider. "If they were effectively covered at the end of the year and lost their insurance due to the fact that Moda was no longer in the market, they are eligible for a special enrollment period through March 1st of 2017 for the 2017 coverage year," he said.
