Dividend is vital to protection of Alaska's Permanent Fund
Jay Hammond, shown near his Lake Clark home June 5, 1985, was a bush pilot and hunting guide who served two terms as Alaska's governor and helped create the Alaska Permanent Fund. Hammond died in 2005 at the age of 83. First, to educate people about the history and purpose of Alaska's Permanent Fund and the Permanent Fund dividend program; Third, to support you in making the right decision on behalf of Alaskans at every economic level regarding the PFD and Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Move to Alaska
|11 hr
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC