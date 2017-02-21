DC-based for decades, Apollo 11 capsu...

DC-based for decades, Apollo 11 capsule to go on road trip

The Apollo 11 command module, which traveled more than 950,000 miles to take Americans to the moon and back in 1969, is going on a road trip, leaving the Smithsonian for the first time in more than four decades. The capsule, named "Columbia," went on a tour of U.S. capitals following its historic role in the mission to the moon.

