Claiming millions of dollars missing, an Alaska exploration company sues 2 former executives
An independent oil and gas explorer with a stake in a big Alaska oil prospect is suing two of its former executives after new management discovered millions of dollars in cash and others assets were missing. The lawsuits also revealed some celebrity connections to the company, including a supermodel, a famous hair-products promoter and the producers of a London musical.
