Citizens Climate Lobby Alaska Tour Includes Talkeetna
Citizens Climate Lobby is in the midst of its Alaska Tour to discuss climate change and potential remedies with Alaskans. On Tuesday, representatives of CCL will speak at the Grove in Talkeetna at 7:00 p.m. Tamara Staton and George Donart spoke with KTNA's Phillip Manning about the organization's goals and plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNA.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Sun
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC