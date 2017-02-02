Capitalist Bob Gillam enlists Communist Karl Marx to fight Alaska income tax
For being dead lo these many years, Karl Marx is a surprise entrant in the 2017 fight over an income tax in Alaska. Thanks to a statewide ad blitz that resembles the groundwork for a political campaign , we know that Communist Karl agrees with Capitalist Bob that an income tax would be bad for Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
