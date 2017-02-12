Can Sarah Palin see Ottawa from her house?: DiManno
Of all Sen. John McCain's strategic missteps, selecting former Alaska governor Sarah Palin as his arm-around for the Republic ticket was widely perceived as his worst decision, a bungle galore. Sarah Palin as ambassador to Canada? It's just rumour as yet, but gaining momentum with no denial from Trump's people.
