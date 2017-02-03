Can salmon talk bring Alaskans together? New program testing the waters.
Salmon is the heart of Alaska fisheries - it almost singlehandedly spawned the push for statehood nearly 60 years ago. A new Alaska Salmon Fellows program wants to make sure Alaskans are poised to "shape the future" of the fish, and it is investing in the people to do so.
