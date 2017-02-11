Be relentless, Mosquito Fleet

Oil and gas attorney Robin Brena addresses the House Resources Committee at a hearing Feb. 3 at the Capitol. Brena was outlining his oil tax philosophy, at odds with Alaska's big companies and legislative Republicans, in advance of new legislation offered by House Democrats on Feb 6. My darling Alaskans, I am starting to feel like these columns I write are more like letters to the people and place I love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.