Balanced fiscal plan sustains good life in Alaska

Anchorage Daily News

What is it we really want Alaska to look like? What kind of Alaska do we want 20 and 40 years from now? We would wager that more people than not want to have a strong education system with reasonable class sizes, reliable public safety in our communities, well-maintained roads, health care, affordable energy, well-managed fish and wildlife, clean water and air, a fair justice system, a strong university, and of course a Permanent Fund dividend check every year. We would go a step further and say that most Alaskans are willing to contribute if it means having these things now and for future generations.

