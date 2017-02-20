At Anchorage rally, hundreds urge Ala...

At Anchorage rally, hundreds urge Alaska senators to support Planned Parenthood

10 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Approximately 200-300 people marched from Delaney Park to Peterson Tower on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in downtown Anchorage to show support for Planned Parenthood. Between 200 and 300 people marched from the Delaney Park Strip to the Peterson Towers, home of the Anchorage offices of Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

