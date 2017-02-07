As promised, Alaska Sen. Murkowski votes against DeVos
Murkowski and fellow Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced last week they would not vote for the nominee, whom they deemed unqualified for the position. The unusual move was in part driven, they said, by an unprecedented outpouring of citizen input.
