Arcadis Providing Project and Program Management for Major Alaska Native Healthcare Facility
Arcadis , the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, is working with the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation , a tribal health organization serving residents of Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region, to provide project management and construction oversight services for a new advanced primary care health clinic and renovation of the existing hospital in Bethel, located in southwest Alaska.
