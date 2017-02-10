Ambassador Sarah Palin?by Michael TaubeSarah Palin has been called...
"Diplomatic" isn't one of them. Yet, there's a real possibility the former Alaska governor could be joining the diplomatic corps before long: A long-standing rumor that Palin is being considered by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. ambassador to Canada has gained momentum in recent days.
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
