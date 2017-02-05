Alaska's two top education officials,...

Alaska's two top education officials, Johnsen and Johnson, unite with goal to strengthen education

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

President of the University of Alaska Jim Johnsen, left, appears via video feed with Michael Johnson, Commissioner of Education and Early Development, earlier this month. Alaska's two top education officials say they want to tackle critical issues in a state where test scores and graduation rates fall below the national average, where teacher turnover rates are high, where achievement gaps persist and where state funding is likely to be anemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson 14 hr Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) 17 hr Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan 28 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer. Jan 18 Snowtiger 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,598 • Total comments across all topics: 278,605,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC