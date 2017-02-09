Alaska's new judges: Walker appoints four to superior courts and one to hear appeals
Gov. Bill Walker on Thursday announced appointments to Superior Court judgeships around Alaska as well as his pick for the Alaska Court of Appeals. The four newly named Superior Court judges will serve in Bethel, Nome, Dillingham and Kenai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC