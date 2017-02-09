Alaska's new judges: Walker appoints ...

Alaska's new judges: Walker appoints four to superior courts and one to hear appeals

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Gov. Bill Walker on Thursday announced appointments to Superior Court judgeships around Alaska as well as his pick for the Alaska Court of Appeals. The four newly named Superior Court judges will serve in Bethel, Nome, Dillingham and Kenai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb 5 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb 5 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan 28 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer. Jan 18 Snowtiger 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,844 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC