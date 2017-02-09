Alaska's infrastructure report card p...

Alaska's infrastructure report card probably not going on the fridge

18 hrs ago

Alaska scored a B- on its bridges, the state's highest infrastructure grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers. Is Alaska on the honor roll for its energy grid and water systems? According to the American Society of Civil Engineers the answer is "no."

