Alaskan school shooter wishes someone...

Alaskan school shooter wishes someone had intervened

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Emotional moment police find missing two-year-old boy hidden among blackberry bushes two blocks from his home after he disappeared from his bed in the middle of the night You're fired! Trump sacks another senior security official, after he criticized the President on Mexico and made 'awkward' comments about Ivanka's good looks It's open season on illegal immigrants: Trump declares that ANYONE in the US illegally can be deported, regardless of whether they've committed a crime Obama-linked activist group have TRAINING MANUAL for anti-Trump protests and plans to invade Congressional town halls this week 'Take it seriously': White House chief of staff says Trump wasn't kidding when he called the press 'the enemy of the American people' 'Thank you for helping my baby girl come home': Mom thanks supporters as FBI question two men found with her daughter, 17, a month after she was snatched ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Revenge for Hire Sat Sdfg 5
Move to Alaska Feb 11 Mcgaw 1
Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson Feb 5 Turdfacebitchsister 1
News Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11) Feb 5 Phart For Justice 15
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan 28 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,002,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC