Alaskan Matt Hall wins 2017 Yukon Quest Sled Dog race
Matt Hall rides his sled down onto the Yukon River on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017, at the start of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race in Whitehorse, Yukon. Alaskan musher Matt Hall has won the Yukon Quest sled dog race arriving at the Fairbanks, Alaska finish line just after noon, Alaska time, Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Move to Alaska
|Feb 11
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC