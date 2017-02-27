Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group to sue
There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group to sue. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
A second environmental group has given formal notice that it will sue the owner of an underwater pipeline spewing natural gas into Alaska's Cook Inlet. The inlet is home to endangered beluga whales, salmon and other fish.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 9 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge for Hire
|Feb 18
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb 11
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan '17
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC