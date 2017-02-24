Alaska Senate's GOP-led majority unve...

Alaska Senate's GOP-led majority unveils new Permanent Fund bill, with spending cap

13 hrs ago

The Republican-led Alaska Senate majority on Friday proposed a new deficit-reduction bill involving Permanent Fund dividend reductions and provisions to limit government spending. Senate Bill 70 was referred straight to the Senate Finance Committee - bypassing the State Affairs Committee chaired by Wasilla Republican Sen. Mike Dunleavy.

Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

