Alaska schools: How to do better with less

The state of Alaska's fiscal crisis gives urgency to answering this question: "How can we provide a better education for our children, with less money?" The state's finances combined with political realities assure real cuts - likely severe cuts - to Alaska's public K-12 and University of Alaska education systems. Make no mistake: We will not be able to continue business as usual - expensive kindergarten through college public education systems producing less than optimal results.

