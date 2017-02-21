Alaska nonprofit using online tool to...

Alaska nonprofit using online tool to share Yupik history

An Alaska nonprofit organization is encouraging residents of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta to share stories about the region's rich history as it works to ensure future generations have access to knowledge about the Yupik culture.

