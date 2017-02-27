Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
Differences between lawmakers are emerging on how deeply to cut the state budget. For example, the House Finance Committee discussed the billion dollars the state spends on the Department of Health and Social Services, and recommended $21 million dollars in cuts from last year's budget.
