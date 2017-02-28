Alaska marijuana tax revenue dropped in January
Alaska's marijuana tax revenues decreased in January as supply shortages caused many shops to shut down temporarily or reduce their hours. Seventeen growers paid $107,500 in January taxes to the Department of Revenue's Tax Division, according to data from Kelly Mazzei, Revenue Audit Supervisor.
