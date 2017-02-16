Alaska man wins 1,000-mile internatio...

Alaska man wins 1,000-mile international sled dog race

FAIRBANKS, Alaska- Turns out the fourth time was a charm for a 25-year-old Alaska man who won the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race Tuesday. Matt Hall of Two Rivers crossed the finish line in downtown Fairbanks just after noon, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .

