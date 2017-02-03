Alaska lawmakers eye changes to criminal justice law
The Alaska Senate, amid public outcry about crime in the state, is eyeing changes to sweeping criminal justice legislation passed last year. North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill, who sponsored the new law, said several areas have emerged as needing to be re-examined, including penalties for petty thefts.
