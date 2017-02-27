Alaska has one of nation's widest wage gaps between men and women
Women in Alaska earn about 76 percent of what men here earn, placing the state among the worst when it comes to the gender wage gap, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2015, women in Alaska had median weekly earnings of $787, compared to $1,034 for their "male counterparts," the bureau said in a report released this month .
