Alaska Gov. Walker won't say if he voted for Trump. He just wants his help.

Gov. Bill Walker and his wife, Donna, attend an inaugural ball for President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump's campaign and transition have proven politically vexing for Alaska's congressional delegation, which has faced tough questions about support for Cabinet appointees and Trump's divisive executive actions in his first 10 days in office. But Gov. Bill Walker, a former Republican who won election as an independent working with the Alaska Democratic Party, never gave or withdrew an endorsement of Trump or Hillary Clinton.

