Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights after Seattle snowstorm

A Pacific Northwest snowstorm that hit the Seattle area overnight Sunday is severely disrupting operations at Alaska Airlines' primary West Coast hub and grounding flights, including some to Alaska. Alaska Airlines reported in a blog post that 3 to 5 inches of snow at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had forced the cancellation of more than 80 Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, affecting an estimated 10,000 customers.

