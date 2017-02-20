20 Years of the Tsunami Bowl, Will Seward Keep Hosting?
This past weekend, Seward hosted the Alaska Tsunami National Ocean Sciences Bowl for its 20th year, an academic competition that brought in 120 high school students and 80 judges and volunteers from around the State of Alaska. Seward "rolled out the red carpet" for the participants, said Bowl Czar and Seward local, Marc Swanson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge for Hire
|Sat
|Sdfg
|5
|Move to Alaska
|Feb 11
|Mcgaw
|1
|Darlene Johnson and Ronald c johnson
|Feb 5
|Turdfacebitchsister
|1
|Men in heels march for anti-rape message (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Phart For Justice
|15
|IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16)
|Jan 28
|kiene
|2
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC