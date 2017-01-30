YWCA stride towards gender pay equali...

YWCA stride towards gender pay equality in Alaska by 2025

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KIMO

This afternoon the fight to eliminating the gender pay gap in Alaska continues through an organization that has boldly resolved to end the discrepancy by 2025. The Young Women's Christian Association of Alaska stated in a press release that it is the first organization in the country to put an end date on the gender pay gap with a groundbreaking four-element approach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer. 9 hr Snowtiger 1
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec 29 sure 2
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec 20 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec 19 godof uranus 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec '16 glassdame 2
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec '16 Micheal 1
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Dec '16 Elizabeth 63
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC