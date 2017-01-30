YWCA stride towards gender pay equality in Alaska by 2025
This afternoon the fight to eliminating the gender pay gap in Alaska continues through an organization that has boldly resolved to end the discrepancy by 2025. The Young Women's Christian Association of Alaska stated in a press release that it is the first organization in the country to put an end date on the gender pay gap with a groundbreaking four-element approach.
