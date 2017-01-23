Will Alaska thrive under a Trump presidency?
Jim Crawford, chair of the Trump campaign in Alaska, and John Havelock, former attorney general for the state of Alaska, will each pair up with a student from the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolf Debate team for Monday night's debate. Crawford, who will represent the pro side, has chaired six presidential campaigns in Alaska, starting in 1980 with President Ronald Reagan.
